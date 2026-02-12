Russian air assault cuts power and heat to thousands across Ukraine

HQ

Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine using drones and ballistic missiles, knocking out power, heating and water supplies for tens of thousands of civilians, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday. In Kyiv alone, about 3,500 apartment buildings were left without heating, while more than 100,000 families lost electricity after strikes targeted energy infrastructure.

The southern port city of Odesa saw nearly 300,000 residents left without water due to power disruptions, and close to 200 buildings were left without heating. In Dnipro, missile and drone strikes injured four people, including two young children. Additional casualties were reported in the Kharkiv region, where two people were killed in an attack on the railway hub of Lozova.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and 219 drones, with most intercepted. Ukrainian officials condemned the assault as a setback to US-backed peace efforts, arguing that continued attacks on civilian infrastructure undermine diplomatic attempts to end the nearly four-year war...