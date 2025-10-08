Russia withdraws from plutonium agreement with the United States The Cold War-era disarmament pact had aimed to ensure the safe disposal of material once used in thousands of nuclear warheads.

HQ We just got the news that Russia's parliament has approved the country's full withdrawal from a key nuclear agreement with the United States designed to eliminate surplus weapons-grade plutonium from the Cold War era. The pact, originally signed at the turn of the century, had aimed to ensure the safe disposal of material once used in thousands of nuclear warheads. Moscow justified its move by accusing Washington of breaching the accord and creating new threats to global stability through sanctions and defense policies. The decision formalizes a suspension first announced years ago and signals a further deterioration in US-Russia nuclear cooperation. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Los Alamos, New Mexico -Oct 4, 2023: Bradbury Science Museum exhibits on Manhattan Project and Los Alamos National Laboratory. Dr. J Robert Oppenheimer and General Leslie Groves, civilian and military // Shutterstock