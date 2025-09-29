Russia withdraws from European anti-torture treaty

HQ

We just got the news that Russia has officially ended its participation in the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture, following a law signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. The move comes after the Council of Europe declined to allow a Russian delegate on the body overseeing the treaty. Moscow framed the withdrawal as a response to what it sees as unfair treatment, breaking away from an agreement it had been part of for decades. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!