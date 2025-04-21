Russia welcomes United States stance on NATO and Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The Kremlin appeared quietly content on Monday over the United States' latest stance on Ukraine's NATO aspirations, as communicated by the Trump administration.

With the alliance door now firmly shut by Washington's top envoys, Moscow sees its long-held geopolitical concerns partly validated, especially given its persistent narrative that Ukraine's NATO bid played a central role in triggering the ongoing war.

While Kremlin officials avoided direct comment on Donald Trump's stated hope for a peace deal this week, the tone in Moscow suggests an openness to diplomacy, provided it unfolds behind closed doors and without immediate concessions.