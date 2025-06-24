English
Russia welcomes Israel-Iran ceasefire, but doubts if it will last

Russia backs the ceasefire but warns against drawing early conclusions as tensions persist on the ground.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed support for the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran, while cautioning that the situation remains unpredictable. Here's what Lavrov said:


  • "It is very difficult to make any final conclusions now and get a clear picture."

  • "It's reported that the Americans convinced Israel to agree to a ceasefire and to establish an indefinite truce, that our Qatari friends played a similar role with regard to Tehran."

  • "But after it was announced, there were reports of strikes, of an exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran. Therefore, let us not make any hasty conclusions based on fragmentary information."

In Russia's first response to the ceasefire, Lavrov noted continued reports of mutual strikes despite the announcement. Russia maintains its alignment with Tehran under a strategic pact and has previously condemned actions by Israel and the United States in the region.

