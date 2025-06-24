Russia welcomes Israel-Iran ceasefire, but doubts if it will last

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed support for the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran, while cautioning that the situation remains unpredictable. Here's what Lavrov said:
In Russia's first response to the ceasefire, Lavrov noted continued reports of mutual strikes despite the announcement. Russia maintains its alignment with Tehran under a strategic pact and has previously condemned actions by Israel and the United States in the region.
If you'd like to explore the conflict in chronological order, check out the videos below: