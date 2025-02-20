HQ

The Kremlin has made it clear that any plan from the United Kingdom to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission would be entirely unacceptable. According to Russian officials, the involvement of British forces poses a direct security threat to Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that such actions could have serious repercussions and raised alarms over statements made by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov echoed these concerns, labeling any NATO forces, even under a different flag, on Ukrainian soil as a "direct threat" to Russia's security. For now, it remains to be seen how the United Kingdom will respond.