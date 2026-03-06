Russia warns of response if Finland hosts nuclear weapons

HQ

Russia warned on Friday it would respond if Finland eventually hosts nuclear weapons, after Helsinki announced plans to lift a longstanding ban that could allow deployments during wartime. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision would escalate tensions in Europe and pose a potential threat to Russia.

Finland joined NATO in 2023 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of neutrality. The proposed change would remove legal restrictions that currently prohibit nuclear weapons on Finnish territory, aligning the country more closely with NATO's deterrence strategy.

Peskov warned that hosting nuclear arms would make Finland "more vulnerable" and said Moscow would take "appropriate measures" if such deployments occurred. The debate reflects broader security concerns across Europe as governments reassess defence policies amid the war in Ukraine and rising geopolitical tensions...