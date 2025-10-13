HQ

"The topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern. Now is really a very dramatic moment in terms of the fact that tensions are escalating from all sides." These were the latest words from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who voiced serious apprehension over the prospect of Ukraine receiving long-range missiles from the United States, calling the moment a critical point of escalation. Russian officials warn that such supplies could push the conflict into a new, dangerous phase, with tensions rising on all sides. "Just imagine: a long-range missile is launched and is flying and we know that it could be nuclear. What should the Russian Federation think? Just how should Russia react? Military experts overseas should understand this," Peskov added. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!