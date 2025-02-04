Russia warns Donald Trump over military aid proposal for Ukraine's rare earths

HQ

A senior Russian official has lashed out at United States President Donald Trump's proposal to provide military assistance to Ukraine in exchange for access to its rare earths. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, told reporters on Tuesday that such a deal would reduce the aid to a commercial transaction rather than a true act of support, underscoring Russia's belief that such proposals could prolong the conflict.

Trump's plan, which was outlined earlier this week, involves offering military help to Ukraine while securing its valuable resources, including lithium and uranium, in return. These minerals are crucial for both Ukraine's future economic stability and its ability to resist Russian occupation. While Trump suggests that Ukraine is open to this deal, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized the idea, calling it selfish and warning that Ukraine needs these resources for its postwar recovery. The plan has yet to receive any official response from Ukraine.

