Russia warns Denmark about consequences should they deploy forces to Ukraine for drone instruction

They call it a deliberate provocation with potential consequences.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. In an increasingly tense geopolitical climate, Russia has reacted angrily to Denmark's consideration of sending unarmed soldiers to Ukraine for drone training. You can learn more about the consideration here.

The Kremlin's stance suggests that even indirect military collaboration is seen as a red line, especially when it involves technology used against Russian forces. The Russian ambassador in Copenhagen criticized the initiative as a masked form of combat support, implying it could draw NATO closer to a dangerous confrontation.

Meanwhile, Danish military officials have attempted to ease concerns, underscoring that the training would take place far from the battlefield and that discussions remain preliminary. Still, Russia insists that any military presence on Ukrainian soil, regardless of its label, risks becoming a target. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

