Russia wants to fine Google more money than there is on the Earth

HQ

How much money is there in the world? It's an interesting question. In theory, there's a limitless amount, as we only value money as a societal measure, but in reality, there is a finite amount of money, as otherwise it would hold no value. Random question aside, I can tell you how much money there isn't, and it's $20 decillion.

That's $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 if you want it laid out in flat numbers, by the way. A Russian court has imposed this fine on Google, which has been doubling every week since 2020, after Russian TV networks sued Google for being banned on YouTube.

We doubt that Russia will ever be able to actually force Google to pay the fine, and the company isn't going to suddenly write out a cheque for $20 decillion anytime soon. It'll be interesting to see just how far this figure will go. Perhaps we'll need a new number made soon.

Thanks, Gizmodo.