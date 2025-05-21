English
Russia vows to defend Baltic Sea shipping

Kremlin warns of firm response after Estonia's attempt to seize tanker.

HQ

The latest news on Russia. The Kremlin has declared on Wednesday it will use all available means to protect its vessels navigating the Baltic Sea, citing a recent Estonian effort to intercept a Russian-bound oil tanker as a provocation.

Russian officials emphasized readiness to respond firmly within international law, highlighting growing concerns about potential disruption in vital shipping routes. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve in this strategic maritime corridor.

Dmitry Peskov // Shutterstock

