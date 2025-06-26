Russia urges Iran to maintain ties with UN nuclear watchdog

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Russia has expressed its desire for Iran to keep working with the International Atomic Energy Agency, despite recent moves by Iran's parliament to halt cooperation following strikes on nuclear sites.



"We are interested in Iran's cooperation with the IAEA continuing," Lavrov said. "We are interested in everyone respecting the Supreme Leader of Iran, who has repeatedly stated that Iran does not and will not have plans to create nuclear weapons."



Russia stressed the advisory nature of the parliamentary decision and highlights Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei right to peaceful nuclear energy, while condemning attacks targeting Iran's facilities.