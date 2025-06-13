English
Russia urges citizens to avoid travel to Iran and Israel

Moscow warns of heightened regional tensions following Israeli airstrikes and calls for caution near conflict zones.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. On Friday, Russia's Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to postpone any travel plans to Iran and Israel, citing heightened risks following recent military actions, measure that other countries have already taken, like the UK (here).

Russia condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes as unjustified and counterproductive to diplomatic efforts aimed at easing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions. The ministry also recommended those in affected areas to avoid military sites and crowded locations.

Tel Aviv , Israel - 10.19.2019: Boeing 777-300ER - Aeroflot despega del aeropuerto Ben Gurion // Shutterstock

