Russia urges citizens to avoid travel to Iran and Israel

The latest news on Israel and Iran. On Friday, Russia's Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to postpone any travel plans to Iran and Israel, citing heightened risks following recent military actions, measure that other countries have already taken, like the UK (here).
Russia condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes as unjustified and counterproductive to diplomatic efforts aimed at easing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions. The ministry also recommended those in affected areas to avoid military sites and crowded locations.