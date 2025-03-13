HQ

As Russia scrambles to soften the bite of Western sanctions ahead of high-stakes talks with the United States, the Kremlin is leaning on its own businesses for answers, according to sources (via Reuters).

Behind closed doors, companies are being asked to flag which restrictions—from frozen dollar transactions to paralyzed oil tankers—hurt the most, signaling Moscow's desperation to carve a path out of economic isolation.

The United States has dangled the prospect of relief if Russia engages in ceasefire talks, but the move is fraught with complexity, all this as Europe's resolve to keep $300 billion in Russian assets locked away casts a long shadow.

Industry insiders describe a patchwork of workarounds—settling trades in third currencies, rerouting shipments through China or the Emirates—but admit the costs are bleeding profits dry, slowly suffocating their bottom lines.

Even as whispers of potential U.S. leniency on secondary sanctions spark cautious hope, analysts warn that Europe's colder stance could leave Moscow's economic lifelines half-cut. For now, it remains to be seen how these negotiations will unfold.