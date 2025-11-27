Russia to close Polish consulate in Siberia over railway sabotage row

HQ

Russia has ordered Poland to close its consulate in Irkutsk in response to Warsaw shutting the last Russian consulate in Poland. The move comes after a railway explosion on the Warsaw-Lublin line earlier this month, which Poland blamed on operatives linked to Russian intelligence, a claim Moscow denies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the closure, effective December 30, is a "direct response" to what it called Warsaw's "hostile and unjustified" action. Moscow also warned that any attacks against Russia would be met with a "painful, adequate response."

Polish officials rejected Russia's justification, saying there was no reason to close the Irkutsk consulate. The three employees there are expected to leave Russia by the end of December. The dispute escalates tensions between the two countries amid ongoing security concerns and intelligence disputes in the region.