The latest news on Russia and North Korea . The two countries are set to commence construction of a new road bridge over the Tumen River, reinforcing their strategic partnership amid growing geopolitical shifts.

The ambitious infrastructure project, first agreed upon during President Vladimir Putin's 2024 visit to North Korea, will seamlessly complement the existing Friendship Bridge railway link, further solidifying bilateral connectivity and cooperation.

With extensive construction preparations underway, the strategically significant bridge is expected to facilitate increased economic, military, and social exchanges between the two nations, potentially challenging the effectiveness of existing international sanctions.