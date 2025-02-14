Russia: The Russian military didn't attack Chernobyl nuclear plant

HQ

The Kremlin has dismissed Ukraine's claim that a Russian drone damaged the containment structure at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, calling it a provocation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia does not target nuclear infrastructure and suggested that Ukraine might be fabricating the incident for political reasons.

"The Russian military doesn't do that. They don't. This is most likely just another provocation," Peskov said. "That's exactly what the Kyiv regime like to do and sometimes, in fact, does not shy away from doing," he added.

The accusation surfaced as world leaders convened at the Munich Security Conference to discuss the ongoing war, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and international nuclear watchdogs confirming that radiation levels remain normal despite the alleged strike. For now, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to these accusations.