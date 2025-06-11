Russia tempers expectations on United States relations

HQ

The latest news on Russia and the United States . The Kremlin has acknowledged on Wednesday that restoring relations with the United States will be a slow process. "The recovery of Russian-American relations is still a long way off."



"Well, let's say that there are a lot of blockages in bilateral relations. Of course, one can hardly hope for any quick results, but this is precisely the kind of complex step-by-step work that has begun and will continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

While both nations have resumed diplomatic contact since the new US administration took office, Moscow says longstanding tensions remain, and progress will not be immediate. Russian officials point to internal United States resistance as a major hurdle in the talks.