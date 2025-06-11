LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Dune: Awakening
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      World news

      Russia tempers expectations on United States relations

      Russia admits talks with the United States will be gradual, despite recent diplomatic efforts.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The latest news on Russia and the United States. The Kremlin has acknowledged on Wednesday that restoring relations with the United States will be a slow process. "The recovery of Russian-American relations is still a long way off."

      "Well, let's say that there are a lot of blockages in bilateral relations. Of course, one can hardly hope for any quick results, but this is precisely the kind of complex step-by-step work that has begun and will continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

      While both nations have resumed diplomatic contact since the new US administration took office, Moscow says longstanding tensions remain, and progress will not be immediate. Russian officials point to internal United States resistance as a major hurdle in the talks.

      Russia tempers expectations on United States relations
      MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DEC 23, 2016: The Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov - Press Attache for the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Deputy head of the Presidential at annual press conference // Shutterstock

      This post is tagged as:

      World newsRussiaUnited States


      Loading next content