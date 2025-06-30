English
Russia suspects foreign interference behind Serbian protests

Russia hints at a possible "colour revolution" as protests challenge Serbia's leadership.

The latest news on Serbia. The Kremlin has voiced concern on Monday over ongoing unrest in Serbia, suggesting the recent anti-government protests (learn more here) might signal an attempted "colour revolution."

"Despite the fact that Serbia is, of course, under unprecedented pressure, we cannot rule out that well-known methods are being used there to provoke colour revolutions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Moscow maintains confidence in Belgrade's ability to restore order, while framing the demonstrations as influenced by external pressure. Tensions have intensified following confrontations between protesters and police, as calls for early elections mount.

"We have no doubt that the current Serbian leadership will be able to restore law and order in the republic in the very near future," he added // Shutterstock

