Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Serbia. The Kremlin has voiced concern on Monday over ongoing unrest in Serbia, suggesting the recent anti-government protests (learn more here) might signal an attempted "colour revolution."
"Despite the fact that Serbia is, of course, under unprecedented pressure, we cannot rule out that well-known methods are being used there to provoke colour revolutions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Moscow maintains confidence in Belgrade's ability to restore order, while framing the demonstrations as influenced by external pressure. Tensions have intensified following confrontations between protesters and police, as calls for early elections mount.