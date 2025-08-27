Russia strikes Ukrainian energy sites across multiple regions

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russia launched a series of drone attacks on Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure overnight, affecting multiple regions and leaving a significant number of residents without electricity.

"We regard the Russian attacks as a continuation of the Russian Federation's deliberate policy of destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure ahead of the heating season," the energy ministry of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

Critical gas facilities and substations sustained major damage, forcing local authorities to rely on emergency backups for water and healthcare services. Ukrainian forces intercepted the majority of the drones, though several reached key targets.

Officials described the strikes as part of an ongoing effort to disrupt civilian infrastructure ahead of the heating season, intensifying pressure on a nation already facing energy shortages. The attacks highlight the vulnerability of Ukraine's energy network.