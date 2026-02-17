Russia strikes Ukraine's power grid ahead of peace talks

HQ

Russian forces launched widespread drone and missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight, killing three workers and knocking out power and heating in multiple regions, Ukrainian officials said. The strikes came just hours before US-backed peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow opened in Geneva.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the assault as a calculated attempt to inflict maximum damage on the energy sector, saying diplomacy must be backed by "justice and strength." Ukraine's deputy energy minister said the three workers were killed when a Russian drone struck their vehicle near the Sloviansk power plant in a frontline area.

Infrastructure supplying the Black Sea port city of Odesa suffered severe damage, according to private energy firm DTEK, with repairs expected to take significant time. Power outages were reported in at least five regions, alongside heating disruptions in Odesa and Sumy.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched nearly 400 drones and 29 missiles, with most intercepted but at least 13 targets hit. Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's power grid since its full-scale invasion began in 2022, intensifying pressure during the winter months...