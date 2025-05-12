Russia strikes Ukraine with 108 drones amid ceasefire demands

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest new son Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Russian forces launched 108 drones across Ukraine overnight, targeting several regions, including a civilian freight train in the eastern Donetsk region, which resulted in the driver being injured.
Ukrainian air defences managed to intercept 55 of the drones, while some others failed to hit their targets. Despite calls for a 30-day ceasefire, Russia rejected these demands, with President Putin describing them as ultimatums and proposing direct talks instead.