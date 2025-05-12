Russia strikes Ukraine with 108 drones amid ceasefire demands

HQ

The latest new son Russia and Ukraine . We now know that Russian forces launched 108 drones across Ukraine overnight, targeting several regions, including a civilian freight train in the eastern Donetsk region, which resulted in the driver being injured.

Ukrainian air defences managed to intercept 55 of the drones, while some others failed to hit their targets. Despite calls for a 30-day ceasefire, Russia rejected these demands, with President Putin describing them as ultimatums and proposing direct talks instead.