Russia strikes Kyiv with overnight assault

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russian forces carried out a coordinated night-time barrage of drones and missiles against Kyiv, leaving several residents dead, including children, and injuring many others across the city.

In total, 4 people died and more than 20 were injured. Meanwhile, residential blocks and other buildings were heavily damaged in multiple districts, with fires breaking out and rescue teams working through the rubble to find survivors.

Local authorities described the attack as systematic, combining strikes from different directions and targeting civilian areas. Emergency crews continue to respond at dozens of sites across the capital, while the scale of destruction is still being assessed.