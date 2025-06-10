Russia strikes Kyiv and Odesa in overnight drone attacks

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that Russia has intensified its aerial campaign in Ukraine, launching a sustained wave of drone strikes overnight that targeted residential zones across Kyiv and struck a maternity ward in Odesa.

Zelensky posted on X: "For yet another night, instead of a ceasefire, there were massive strikes with Shahed drones, cruise and ballistic missiles. Today was one of the largest attacks on Kyiv. Odesa, Dnipro region, and Chernihiv region were also targeted."

Then, Zelensky added: "In total, Russia used 315 drones in the attack, including 250 Shaheds, and 7 missiles, 2 of which were North Korean-made ballistic missiles. Residential buildings and urban infrastructure were damaged. Tragically, there are fatalities."

Local authorities reported casualties and widespread damage, marking a continued retaliation following recent Ukrainian operations inside Russian territory. The attack came just hours after what officials called biggest drone attack on Ukraine since the war began.