Russia strikes Kremenchuk again with missiles and drones

HQ

Russia launched another overnight barrage against the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, hitting it with waves of missiles and drones early on December 11. The city, situated along the Dnipro River southeast of Kyiv, has become a repeated target of Russian strikes.

Local authorities said energy facilities were once again the primary focus of the attack. Governor Volodymyr Kohut reported that many incoming targets were intercepted, but debris and several direct hits triggered fires at multiple sites. Emergency crews were deployed quickly, and no casualties had been reported as of early morning.

The strike follows a large combined assault on December 7

The strike follows a large combined assault on December 7 that damaged key infrastructure in the city. The renewed attack underscores Russia's continued pressure on Ukraine's energy network as winter advances.

Ukraine's Air Force said multiple groups of drones were sent toward the city overnight, accompanied by a ballistic missile warning. At least three missiles were reportedly fired before explosions were heard in Kremenchuk. Authorities said drone activity persisted throughout the attack, marking one of the most concentrated strikes on the city this month.