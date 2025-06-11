Russia strikes Kharkiv with overnight drone attack

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Kharkiv endured a deadly night-time drone attack as Russia launched a brief but intense barrage on residential neighbourhoods, sparking fires and injuring dozens, including children, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.



The assault comes amid a week marked by some of the war's heaviest air strikes, with southern regions also facing widespread power outages. Ukrainian officials have condemned the continued attacks, calling for stronger international pressure on Moscow.