      Russia strikes Kharkiv with overnight drone attack

      A wave of drone strikes hit residential areas in Ukraine's second-largest city, as the country reels from another night of intensified assaults.

      The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Kharkiv endured a deadly night-time drone attack as Russia launched a brief but intense barrage on residential neighbourhoods, sparking fires and injuring dozens, including children, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

      The assault comes amid a week marked by some of the war's heaviest air strikes, with southern regions also facing widespread power outages. Ukrainian officials have condemned the continued attacks, calling for stronger international pressure on Moscow.

      Kharkov, Ukraine - April 5, 2021: Statue of Independence on Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Sculpture "Flying Ukraine" by Alexander Ridny and Anna Ivanova // Shutterstock

      World newsRussiaUkraine


