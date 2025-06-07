Russia strikes Kharkiv in overnight assault

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Kharkiv endured one of its most intense bombardments since the full-scale invasion began, as Russian forces launched a combined overnight assault involving drones, missiles, and guided bombs.

This is Ukraine's second-largest city, and has long been a frontline in the ongoing conflict. "Kharkiv is currently experiencing the most powerful attack since the start of the full-scale war," the city mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on Telegram early on Saturday.

We now know that the attack left at least 3 people dead and injured 22, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby, and caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure. Meanwhile, local officials fear people may still be trapped beneath the rubble.