Russia strikes American factory in largest aerial assault of August

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . In one of the largest aerial assaults in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Russian forces launched a barrage of missiles and drones that struck western regions far from the front lines.

We already talked about casualties in a previous post. Now, we know that a major American electronics factory was hit, causing injuries and a large fire, while officials described the attack as targeting civilian infrastructure with no military necessity.

"A fully civilian facility that has nothing to do with defense or the military," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. "This is not the first Russian attack on American businesses in Ukraine, after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks."

The strikes came just days after diplomatic talks in Alaska, with Ukraine urging allies to increase pressure on Moscow. The assault marks a sharp escalation in Russian attacks, coinciding with Ukraine's own long-range strikes inside Russian territory.