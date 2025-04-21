Russia strikes again after Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . As the final echoes of an Easter ceasefire faded, Russia launched a wave of missiles and drones across Ukraine, rattling Kyiv and other regions in the early hours of Monday.

The attacks followed a fleeting pause in fighting, initiated unilaterally by Moscow and left to expire without further instruction. Ukrainian officials reported that dozens of drones were intercepted or deflected, but several regions still suffered damage.

While casualties remain unconfirmed, the renewed aggression underscores how brittle even symbolic truces have become. Both nations had accused each other of breaching the short-lived ceasefire, and Ukraine's forces were told to respond to any provocation.