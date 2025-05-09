Russia strikes 8 Ukrainian settlements 220 times despite ceasefire

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Despite the recently declared ceasefire, Russian forces reportedly carried out more than 220 strikes on 8 settlements in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, governor of the Zaporizhzhia said on a Telegram channel early on Friday.

Local authorities confirmed that the attacks included 150 drone assaults and 70 artillery rounds over the span of a day, causing damage to infrastructure and civilian areas. For now, it remains to be seen how this will affect the fragile conditions of the ceasefire.