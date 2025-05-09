English
Russia strikes 8 Ukrainian settlements 220 times despite ceasefire

According to governor of the Zaporizhzhia region Ivan Fedorov.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Despite the recently declared ceasefire, Russian forces reportedly carried out more than 220 strikes on 8 settlements in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, governor of the Zaporizhzhia said on a Telegram channel early on Friday.

Local authorities confirmed that the attacks included 150 drone assaults and 70 artillery rounds over the span of a day, causing damage to infrastructure and civilian areas. For now, it remains to be seen how this will affect the fragile conditions of the ceasefire.

Ivan Fedorov // Shutterstock

