Russia still drafting peace proposal, Kremlin says

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin has acknowledged on Monday that work on a Russian draft for a potential peace deal with Ukraine remains in progress, emphasizing the complexity and seriousness of the document.
While Moscow claims the recent prisoner exchange marks a first step based on Istanbul negotiations, Western leaders remain skeptical of Russia's intentions. Officials say the draft will only be submitted once internal checks are complete, so stay tuned for more updates.