Russia steps up VPN restrictions in "great crackdown"

HQ

Russia is moving to further restrict the use of VPNs, the key tool used by millions to bypass online censorship, as authorities intensify what diplomats describe as a "great crackdown".

"The task is reduce VPN ​usage," Digital Minister Maksut Shadayev said on state-backed messenger MAX late on ​Monday (via Reuters).

Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has introduced increasingly strict internet rules. In recent months, authorities have gone further by blocking messaging platforms like WhatsApp and restricting Telegram, while also disrupting mobile internet access in several regions.

Despite the crackdown, enforcement remains a challenge. As authorities block VPN services, new ones continue to emerge, creating an ongoing "cat-and-mouse" dynamic between users and regulators.