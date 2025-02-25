Russia slams United Kingdom sanctions as "illegitimate"

HQ

Russia's embassy in London dismissed on Tuesday the latest British sanctions as illegitimate and ineffective, arguing that many of the individuals and entities targeted had no real connection to the conflict in Ukraine (via Reuters).

The sanctions, the largest package imposed by Britain since the early days of the war, aim at disrupting Russia's military supply chain by targeting companies worldwide, and Moscow has accused London of inflaming tensions at a crucial moment in diplomatic efforts.

The package also includes penalties against North Korea's defence minister and a bank in Kyrgyzstan, reinforcing Britain's broader effort to curb Russian influence. For now, it remains to be seen how effective these measures will be in altering Moscow's course.