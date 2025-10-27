Russia showcases its nuclear-powered cruise missile known as Burevestnik Moscow claims the new weapon can bypass all current missile defences.

HQ We juts got the news that Russia has completed a test of its nuclear-powered cruise missile, known as Burevestnik (which NATO code-named Skyfall), a weapon that the Kremlin describes as capable of evading existing defence systems and covering vast distances. "It is a unique ware which nobody else in the world has," Putin, dressed in camouflage fatigues at a meeting with generals overseeing the war in Ukraine, said in remarks released by the Kremlin on Sunday. "The so-called modernity of our nuclear deterrent forces is at the highest level," Putin added. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!