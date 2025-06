HQ

The latest news on Russia . On Wednesday, a Russian military court has sentenced Leonid Volkov, a top aide to the late Alexei Navalny, to 18 years in prison in absentia, accusing him of spreading misinformation and promoting terrorism.



Leonid Volkov, who resides in Lithuania, mocked the ruling online, noting the symbolic nature of the fine and a surprising internet ban. His case is part of a broader campaign against Navalny's network, which authorities have labeled extremist.