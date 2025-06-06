English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Russia seeks UN mediation over US fuel at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Moscow looks to resolve stalled restart plans at Ukraine's largest nuclear facility.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Russia has asked on Friday the UN's nuclear agency to mediate discussions with the US over the future of American-made fuel stored at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, currently under Russian control.

Officials in Moscow say they are open to either using or returning the material, but issues of intellectual property and safety persist. Of course, it remains to be seen whether diplomatic efforts can overcome the current roadblocks, so stay tuned for further updates.

Russia seeks UN mediation over US fuel at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Cooling towers of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station near city Enerhodar, Ukraine // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraine


Loading next content