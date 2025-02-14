Russia seeks clarification on JD Vance's remarks amid peace deal talks in Munich Security Conference

HQ

The Kremlin has raised concerns about recent comments made by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, expressing the need for further clarification regarding his statement that Washington holds both military and economic leverage to pressure Russia into agreeing to a peace deal with Ukraine.

The remarks were made ahead of the Munich Security Conference, where Vance mentioned that the U.S. could use various tools, including military ones, to push for a resolution to the war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that such references to military influence were unprecedented and sought additional clarification from the United States.

Tensions continue to simmer as United States and Russian officials are expected to meet in Munich, though Ukraine has already expressed it does not anticipate engaging in direct talks with Russia. For now, it remains to be seen where these talks will lead.