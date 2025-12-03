Russia: "Still a lot of work to be done" on peace deal for Ukraine after five-hour talks with Trump envoys

HQ

Russia said on Wednesday no compromise was reached on a possible peace deal for Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin held five hours of talks in Moscow President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The meeting, which stretched past midnight, was described as "constructive," but the Kremlin said key United States proposals were rejected and that major work remains. "There is still a lot of work to be done," Kremlin aide Ushakov told reporters.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said both sides discussed territorial issues, but insisted no agreement was made and that some American formulations were "not suitable." No Putin-Trump meeting is planned for now.

The talks come as concerns grow in Kyiv and across Europe about Washington's approach to the negotiations. President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against any deal made behind Ukraine's back, saying the process must remain "fair and open."

Trump, speaking in Washington, called the war "a mess" and said his team was trying to find a way to end the conflict, now in its fourth year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:

"A direct exchange of views took place yesterday for the first time. Some things were accepted, some things were marked as unacceptable. This is a normal working process of finding a compromise. Work is currently being carried out at a working expert level. It is at the expert level that certain results should be achieved that will then become the basis for contacts at the highest level."