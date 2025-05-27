Russia says peace memorandum with Ukraine still in the works

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Tuesday it is still working on a draft memorandum outlining the principles for a possible peace agreement with Ukraine.

"Russia continues to develop a draft memorandum on a future peace treaty, defining a number of positions, such as the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement, and a potential ceasefire for a certain amount of time."

The document reportedly includes proposals on a ceasefire timeline and settlement terms, and will be shared with Kyiv once finalized. The Kremlin appears committed to shaping a framework for negotiations, though concrete progress remains uncertain.