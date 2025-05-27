Russia says peace memorandum with Ukraine still in the works

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Tuesday it is still working on a draft memorandum outlining the principles for a possible peace agreement with Ukraine.
"Russia continues to develop a draft memorandum on a future peace treaty, defining a number of positions, such as the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement, and a potential ceasefire for a certain amount of time."
The document reportedly includes proposals on a ceasefire timeline and settlement terms, and will be shared with Kyiv once finalized. The Kremlin appears committed to shaping a framework for negotiations, though concrete progress remains uncertain.