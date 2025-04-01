Russia says it's working on Ukraine peace following Trump being "very angry" and "pissed off" with Putin

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russia and the United States are actively working on potential peace initiatives concerning Ukraine, despite recent tensions between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

This comes after Trump expressed his anger over Putin's criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and suggested implementing severe secondary tariffs on Russian oil if progress isn't made on a ceasefire. You can read more about Trump's anger here.

Despite this, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated on Monday that both sides are still engaged in dialogue. The ongoing complexities of the situation suggest that progress might take time, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.