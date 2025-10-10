Russia says it would nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize The Kremlin praises Trump's efforts toward ending the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has expressed support for United States President Donald Trump's potential nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his attempts to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine, state news agency TASS quoted Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as saying on Friday. Just a couple days ago, Zelensky also suggested he might back the idea if Trump's actions led to tangible progress toward peace. Although the Nobel committee is expected to announce the winner soon, Trump's chances remain slim despite the attention surrounding his possible nomination. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump // Shutterstock