Russia says it shot down 90 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its air defences destroyed 90 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions and over the Black Sea.

Local officials in Tver, northwest of Moscow, reported seven people injured in the attacks. In the capital region, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said eight drones were intercepted as they approached the city.

Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport temporarily halted departures, while Russia's aviation regulator said several other airports were briefly closed as a precaution. Details of the latest attack are starting to surface, so stay tuned for further updates.

This is a developing news story...