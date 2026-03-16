Russia says it foiled the biggest Ukrainian drone attack in a year during the weekend

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Russia said on Monday that its air defenses shot down around 250 Ukrainian drones heading toward Moscow over the weekend. Officials described the incident as the biggest attempted drone attack on the Russian capital in at least a year.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that air defense systems intercepted the drones on the approaches to the city. According to him, many were destroyed before reaching Moscow.

Authorities briefly imposed flight restrictions at Moscow's main airports during the attack, though operations later returned to normal. There were no immediate reports of casualties.