Russia revives Soviet-era Intervision to rival Eurovision

Eurovision has sparked much debate lately, particularly over Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine. Now, after being banned from participating in Eurovision, Russia has launched its own international music competition, reviving the Soviet-era Intervision as a Kremlin-backed alternative. Artists from across Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East are set to perform in this international song contest, with Russia highlighting themes of tradition and cultural heritage rather than Eurovision's trademark flamboyance. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!