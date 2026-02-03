Russia reports $15 billion in arms exports in 2025, targeting Africa

HQ

Russia claims it earned over $15 billion from arms exports in 2025, supplying military equipment to more than 30 countries despite Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin announced last week (via Defense News). The Kremlin said the revenue would help modernize defence enterprises, expand production, and fund research programs, even as Moscow continues its war in Ukraine. Officials highlighted Africa as a key market, with defence deals reaching levels not seen since the Soviet era.

Rosoboronexport, Russia's state arms export monopoly, oversees the majority of the country's military exports. CEO Alexander Mikheyev said the company's order book now exceeds $60 billion and that joint defence projects with 14 countries are either underway or in development. African, Asian, and Middle Eastern clients are viewed as crucial because they are largely unaffected by Western restrictions...

Rosoboronexport // Shutterstock

However, analysts question the accuracy of Russia's official figures. SIPRI and other Western observers noted Russian exports fell sharply between 2021 and 2023, and estimates suggest actual sales may be lower than the $15 billion claimed. Discrepancies are compounded by Moscow no longer publicly reporting detailed contracts since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Despite these doubts, Russia's domestic military demand has risen, helping offset export losses. The Kremlin is promoting arms sales as both a revenue source and a geopolitical tool, strengthening Moscow's influence in Africa and other regions while operating its defence industry at wartime production levels...