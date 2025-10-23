Russia releases French cyclist after border arrest during world record attempt for Eurasia crossing

HQ

We just got the news that Sofiane Sehili has been released by a Russian court after being found guilty of illegally crossing the border from China during his attempt to break the world record for the fastest cycle crossing of the Eurasian continent.

According to the court in Russia's Far Eastern Primorye region, Sehili admitted guilt but was freed immediately and spared a 50,000-rouble (about $615) fine. The court also ordered the return of his belongings, including his passport, phone, camera, navigator, and bicycle.

Sehili, known for his long-distance solo rides, was detained in early September near Russia's border with China. He had been attempting to cycle from Lisbon to Vladivostok, a route spanning more than 13,000 kilometers through multiple countries.

The French rider began his journey on July 1, often covering more than 300 kilometers a day. His goal was to surpass the record held by Germany's Jonas Deichmann, who completed the Eurasian crossing in 64 days, 2 hours, and 26 minutes.

Before dedicating himself to cycling, Sehili worked as a freelance journalist but left the profession in search of adventure. In a past interview, he described his philosophy simply: "I'm going to ride until I can't. Until there's an ocean in front of me."