Russia doubts United States 30-day ceasefire proposal amid battlefield gains

Russia remains sceptical about a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasising that any deal must account for Moscow's battlefield successes and secure firm guarantees, according to sources (via Reuters).

The Kremlin, still in control of significant Ukrainian territories, sees the ceasefire idea as a potential trap, with Russian officials expressing doubts that it would lead to a long-term peace agreement.

President Vladimir Putin has long rejected temporary ceasefires, insisting instead on a comprehensive peace deal that guarantees Russia's territorial claims, which include substantial portions of Ukraine's eastern regions.

As U.S. President Donald Trump shifts foreign policy to open discussions with Moscow, the prospect of a ceasefire appears increasingly unlikely without terms that favour Russia's growing military position. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.