Russia rejects Europe's counter-proposal to Trump's 28-point plan to end the war in Ukraine

The Kremlin has said on Monday that Europe's counter-proposal to Trump's 28-point plan to end the war in Ukraine is unacceptable, calling the revised draft "unconstructive" and incompatible with Russia's position.

The original plan, Trump's 28-point plan, published last week, raised concerns in Kyiv and across Europe that Washington had moved closer to Moscow's demands regarding NATO, territorial issues and the sequencing of any future deal.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters the European proposal "does not work for us," while noting that "many" elements of the United States plan appear acceptable to Moscow, though some would still need further discussion.

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the United States proposals could form the basis of a negotiated settlement, but warned that if Kyiv refuses, Russian forces will advance further.

Yuri Ushakov:

"The European plan, at first glance... is completely unconstructive and does not work for us," Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov tells reporters in Moscow. Ushakov adds that "not all, but many provisions of this (US) plan seem quite acceptable to us".