Russia recruiting Ukrainian minors on Telegram to carry out sabotage, BBC reports

Russia has been recruiting Ukrainian children and teenagers through Telegram and other online platforms to carry out sabotage inside Ukraine, according to a new investigation (via BBC). The report says Ukrainian authorities have identified more than 800 people allegedly approached by Russian handlers, including at least 240 minors.

Officials explain that recruiters focus on vulnerable youths and offer money for arson, bomb placement or surveillance. Some children reportedly receive detailed instructions through messaging apps and are encouraged to film attacks as proof for payment.

Several suspects have already died while handling explosives, and dozens of minors now face serious charges after being detained. The report also notes that recruitment messages appear in unrelated Telegram groups, including those aimed at job seekers or refugees.

Ukrainian authorities continue to warn families and schools about the risks as they monitor channels that remain active despite takedown attempts. Of course, if you want to learn real-life details, you can read BBC's article via the following link.

As stated in Telegram's terms of service:

Recruitment for violence is explicitly prohibited by Telegram's terms of service and such content is removed as soon as it is discovered. Moderators, supported with customised AI tools, proactively monitor public sections of the platform and accept reports to remove millions of harmful content every day, including recruitment for violence.